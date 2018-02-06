Poppies give banning warning to fans over alleged trouble at Royston clash

Kettering Town FC say they will ban fans if necessary after allegations surrounding their 4-3 defeat at Royston.

One Royston player claims he was spat at after the final whistle on Saturday with another alleging that a Poppies fan threw a beer at him.

Images of the alleged incidents have been published in the Royston Crow.

A Poppies statement said: “The club has repeatedly made it clear that we have a zero tolerance to inappropriate behaviour and this stands for away fixtures as well as those at Latimer Park.

“The images are being reviewed by our security officer, who is in contact with the appropriate authorities.

“Several individuals have been identified and will be contacted in the coming days.

“We remind all fans that everyone attending matches does so with the intention of enjoying the day and wanting to feel safe whether win, lose or draw.

“Behaviour which is detrimental to the enjoyment of all fans will not be tolerated and if necessary exclusion orders will be issued.”

Last month the club was given a formal warning by the FA after a racism complaint earlier this season.