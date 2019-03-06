Poppies fan warned after racism probe

No police action will be taken against a Kettering Town fan after allegations of racism at a match last month.

The Poppies’ win against Rushall Olympic on February 23 was marred by claims of racist comments from a man in the stands at Latimer Park.

The club investigated and passed information to Northamptonshire Police, who conducted their own interviews.

This afternoon a police spokesman confirmed no further action will be taken against the man involved.

In a statement this afternoon, the club confirmed they had warned the man over their future conduct.

If there is a repeat incident he has been told he will receive a lifetime ban from the club.

The statement said: “The outcome of the police’s investigation was that they are satisfied that there was “no intention to cause any alarm or distress”.

“The police, as part of their interview process, reminded the individual to be mindful of their vocabulary and of what is acceptable in a modern society, and have provided them with literature on the Kick It Out campaign.

“The police have also confirmed that there will be no further action taken on their part.

“The club have taken all information into account and having liaised with the individual, the police and representatives from Kick It Out have issued an acceptable behaviour agreement and warned the individual of their future conduct.

“This agreement is perpetual meaning that should any repeat incident be proven the individual will receive a lifetime ban.”

Poppies striker Aaron O’Connor tweeted after the match to say he heard Rushall’s Orrin Pendley, who used to play for Kettering, racially abused during the game.

Last year Kettering Town were warned by the FA after an allegation of racism during their win against Redditch.

A Poppies spokesman added: “We remind everyone attending Latimer Park that anti-social and/or racist behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“If you witness anything at a future fixture we ask that you immediately inform a matchday steward who will deal with the matter, or alternatively you can email reportit@kickitout.org.”