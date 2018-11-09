Pop-up ice rink coming to Kettering

A pop-up ice rink is among the attractions this Christmas in Kettering.

The ice rink will be at the town’s Market Place on three Saturdays in December.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm on December 1, 8 and 15.

There will also be free parking in council-owned car parks in the town on December 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Parking will also be free after 3pm in all council-owned car parks on Thursdays on December 6, 13 and 20.

Late night shopping will take place on Thursdays from November 29.

Small Business Saturday and the Teenage Market return on December 1 and a special Christmas Market will be held on Kettering’s Market Place on Thursday, December 6.

This year’s festive film, The Polar Express, will be on the big screen on Thursday, December 20, at 5pm at the Market Place.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “There is an exciting line up of activities in Kettering town centre in the run up to Christmas this year.

“The programme of festivities we have put on will provide a range of attractions for the whole family.

“Christmas this year is definitely in Kettering.”

The big switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 29, with activities running from 4.45pm to 8pm.

Kettering snooker sensation Kyren Wilson will turn on the lights and there will be a cameo from Malcolm ‘The Fish Man’ Vials after he topped our fun poll.

Kyren Wilson said: “I am chuffed to be turning on Kettering’s Christmas lights.

“Being a local lad and loving my home town, it’s an honour for me.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “We’re delighted to have Kyren Wilson switching on the lights in his home town and getting the local community in the mood for Christmas. “This year’s events include entertainment for all the family which I hope will encourage lots of people into the town centre.

“Over the festive period, as well as the big switch-on, there’ll be Christmas Markets, ice skating, a big screen movie and free parking days to enjoy.”