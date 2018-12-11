Poorly dog with no microchip seized by police in Salcey Forest

Rural crime officers at Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about a dog which was found in a very poor state in Salcey Forest.

The white lurcher-type male dog was discovered by the roadside on the evening of Sunday, December 9.

It was seized by police who, in partnership with the RSPCA, are now investigating possible offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The dog has no microchip and officers would like to hear from its owner, or anyone who may know who the dog belongs to. It is now being cared for by the RSPCA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rural Crime Team at Northamptonshire Police by calling 101.