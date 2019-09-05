Wellingborough residents urged to check voting registration in case of election

Wellingborough Council is urging voters to make sure their electoral details are up to date to ensure they can vote.

The council sent letters to households in July as part of an annual check to ensure the electoral roll is up to date and that residents can vote in case there is any future election.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's unsuccessful bid for a general election, there is speculation that there will be an election soon.

Households will have received a household enquiry form with details of everyone in the household currently registered to vote.

Residents need to check the details and return the forms as soon as possible.

Households can confirm details are correct online, by text or phone, or by post in the pre-paid envelope.

If changes need to be made, they can be made online or by post.

These forms are not electoral registration forms, they only check existing registrations. You can add a member of your household on the enquiry form, but they will then be invited to register.

There was a deadline of July 29 and if households did not respond, they will get a doorstep check from canvassers.

There is a fine of £1,000 for not responding or giving false information.

Residents can find more information by visiting the council's website or calling 01933 231 513.