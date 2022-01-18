Wellingborough MP Peter Bone claims voters have 'moved on' from partygate row

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone claims locals have 'moved on' from the Downing Street partygate row.

Some Conservative MPs have called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit over reports of parties in No10 breaking lockdown rules.

But Mr Bone admitted he was surprised by voters' reactions while out canvassing on Saturday (January 15), claiming Mr Johnson had widespread support despite a Tory slump in the polls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone says his constituents want Boris Johnson to 'get on with the job'

The Tory back-bencher said: "I was out on Saturday, two hours in morning and two hours in the afternoon, and I thought I would have a terrible reception on doorstep.

"But, no. They were wholly supportive of the Prime Minister.

"Many were saying he has delivered Brexit, got us to vaccination, got us through Covid, we're the fastest growing economy...so why on earth do we want to change the Prime Minister now.

"We just want him to get on and do things when we come out."

Mr Bone was pictured canvassing outside his constituency in the Oundle area alongside Corby MP Tom Pursglove on Saturday.

A North Northamptonshire Council by-election is due to be held there soon after Conservative Annabel de Capell Brooke finally resigned as a councillor having moved to Norfolk.

Mr Bone's claims of support for Mr Johnson are at odds with the views of a number of people - including Conservative voters - who were spoken to by NNJournal yesterday.Mr Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds emailed officials with an invite to a 'bring your own booze' event on May 20, 2020.

The PM told Parliament last week he attended the event in the No10 garden to thank staff and believed it was work-related.

But the May 20 event is one of a string of reported gatherings in Downing Street and other government departments during lockdown that is being investigated by top civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Bone has been Wellingborough MP since 2005 and had an 18,540 majority at the 2019 General Election.

He told the BBC's Newsnight programme: "We are in a Conservative area but these were not solely Conservative voters. Yes there were people who were anti-Boris but they were Labour supporters.

"It was totally different view to we get in the Westminster village and totally different to what's being reported.

"I wondered if it was an aberration but I rang Councillor Helen Harrison, who has been out tonight, and she has seen the same results.

"There was anger with the 25-year-olds who were dancing in the basement but that didn't translate to the Prime Minister, they want him to carry on doing the job.

"Not only does he have my support but he has the support of my voters.