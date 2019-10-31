Wellingborough MP denies Richard Coles' claim Tory campaigner was critical of his parishioner

A man in Finedon allegedly told the Rev Richard Coles that Conservative canvassers had said he and his "sort" are to blame for the state of the country - but Wellingborough's MP said the party has no knowledge of the incident.

Finedon vicar the Rev Richard Coles shared the alleged exchange in a tweet to his 200,000-plus followers yesterday (Wednesday).

Rev Richard Coles described what a parishioner told him in a Tweet

In the tweet, Mr Coles said: "A parishioner, a plumber, was working today when two Tory canvassers asked if they could rely on his vote.

"When he explained he would be voting Lib Dem or Green, and explained why, one said "you and your sort are the reason this country's in the mess it's in today". Which was nice."

Finedon is part of the Wellingborough constituency where Conservative Peter Bone has been MP since 2005.

Mr Bone said: "We have not yet started our General Election campaign in the Wellingborough constituency and have no knowledge of the alleged incident."

Mr Coles' tweet has had more than 2,000 retweets and 10,000 likes.

The reverend is also a well known TV celebrity and appeared in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing when he was the second contestant to be eliminated.

The alleged exchange follows the news on Tuesday, October 29, that there will be a General Election on December 12.