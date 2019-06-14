Wellingborough council working with housing association to provide temporary accommodation for homeless residents

Wellingborough Council release plans to provide accommodation for the homeless.

Wellingborough Council is working with a housing association to provide accommodation for residents facing a housing crisis, or those who have become homeless.

The partnership will see Greatwell Homes provide houses that can be used as temporary accommodation, whilst the council assess the residents' needs to find a permanent housing solution.

Council leader Martin Griffiths, said: “We are committed to providing residents with a safe and warm place to call home.

"The partnership with Greatwell Homes will provide households with comfortable accommodation while our housing team work with them to find a permanent housing solution.”

Chief Executive of Greatwell Homes Jo Savage said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Borough Council of Wellingborough to support those who are, or will soon, become homeless in the local area.

"Our skilled staff will also ensure the best benefit advice and financial training is given to these individuals to support them as best as we can.”

The new plans break away from the method of emergency housing the council previously used, which involved putting residents in hotel accommodation which the authority say's did not provide a comfortable housing solution and was not cost effective.

Under the new scheme that launched in April this year, Greatwell Homes will work with households to contribute benefit advice and financial management skills, with the council providing support to residents by establishing individual housing plans.