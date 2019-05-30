Wellingborough council leader re-elected

Wellingborough leader Councillor Martin Griffiths has been re-elected to the role.

At the annual council meeting on Tuesday, May 21st Councillor Griffiths was unanimously elected to take the council into its preparations for unitary governance.

After a decision by the secretary of state James Brokenshire this month to create two new councils in Northamptonshire, elections will be held to a shadow authority next April.

The following year in April 2021 all eight existing councils will be disbanded and the new councils created.

Councillor Griffiths, who is also a county councillor, said: “It has been a pleasure to be part of the success of this council over the last 12 months as Stanton Cross develops further and our other large urban extension at Glenvale Park begins to take shape. Both of these developments will provide much-needed housing but also schools, medical facilities and leisure provision, and both will feature large areas of accessible green open space – something that we know is important to our residents.

“Work is starting now on the rebuild of HMP Wellingborough, a project that will not only provide an estimated £80 million boost to the local economy, but also 850 long term jobs and a large number of apprenticeships in the construction stage before its final completion in 2021.

“At present there are more businesses in our borough than ever before in its history and in the months ahead we will see more business and job growth. Our town centre Tresham college campus will be extensively redeveloped and will provide students with a new curriculum and the skills that they need to further their careers and improve their life opportunities.

“The council has experienced a challenge when it comes to homelessness as have many councils nationally, but we have significantly reduced the numbers from over 100 down to 47 by delivering numerous projects. These include purchasing temporary accommodation, now let with Corby Borough Council as managing agents and also working collaboratively with Greatwell homes on available lets and creating more affordable homes.

As we prepare for significant changes to local government in Northamptonshire, with the introduction of two new unitary councils in the North and West of the county, we will continue to ensure that residents are at the heart of everything and that includes putting the final touches to the creation of a new town council for Wellingborough to ensure local democracy is maintained.”

Cllr Andrew Scarborough was re-elected as leader of the labour opposition.