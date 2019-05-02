Twenty Corby charities and community groups to share £300,000

Twenty not-for-profit organisations in Corby are set to share a £300,000 windfall after a one-off grant giveaway by the council.

Sports clubs, community centres, Corby Carnival and the Street Pastor group are among those set for a cash boost after they made it to the final recommended shortlist.

More than 80 organisations applied for a grant from the council with the total ask being more than £2m and a small panel of councillors and officers assessed the bids and came up with the final 20. The criteria was that the grant would provide value to the community.

The money will come from the council’s reserves.

Councillors will be asked to approve the funding at a special grants committee meeting on Tuesday (May 7).

A report to the committee says: “This additional one-off grants pot is yet another demonstration of the high regard the council has for its many community and voluntary organisations and groups that provide added community value within the borough. Assessing the bids has been extremely difficult. The quality of the applications has been exceptionally high and every submission has demonstrated they are worthwhile community good cause that supports Corby.”

Mental Health charity Mind looks set to be given the biggest grant as the panel has recommended that it receives £60,000. Teamwork Trust, which helps adults with disabilities and mental health issues looks set to receive £50,000 and it is recommended that Youth Works Northamptonshire receives £25,000. The Street Pastors look set to receive £4,000 and if approved Gretton Village Hall will receive £7,500.

Those that will receive a grant from the council will have to sign an acceptance agreement that will stipulate how the grant can be used and will be required to provide evidence of spend.