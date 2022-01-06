Taxpayers across north Northants left counting the cost as council leader says sorry

Jason Smithers.

The leader of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has apologised after the appalling actions of the authority's now-defunct predecessor saw a pub landlord wrongly jailed.

Geoff Monks, who ran the Snooty Fox in Lowick, spent two months at HMP Woodhill in a cell next to Ian Huntley after a 'vendetta' campaign by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) over alleged food safety offences.

Dr Monks, 67, launched High Court action against ENC in 2015 and has now settled for damages worth £4m with North Northamptonshire Council, who replaced ENC last year after a local Government rejig.

Geoff Monks and the Snooty Fox.

This afternoon (January 6) Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “East Northamptonshire Council’s decision to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox was an abuse of process and should never have occurred.

“It is accepted that East Northamptonshire Council’s actions caused serious personal injury, loss, and damage to him over a period of more than 20 years, and I sincerely apologise for those actions.

“I hope that Dr Monks is able to have his reputation restored and that the substantial damages which the Council has agreed to pay to him go some way towards assisting him to move forward with his life.”

NNC will also have to make a public apology, in open court, for its predecessor's actions.

The bill, which will be met by using the council's reserves, will be borne by council taxpayers from across the county.

It means the actions of ENC will affect those living in Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby, despite the actions happening at a time when they were under separate authorities.

NNC has a council tax base of 113,047 for 2022-23. Splitting the £4m bill between those taxpaying households would effectively mean an average cost of just over £35 per household.

Dr Monks was jailed in 2003 because he couldn't pay a fine and costs, with a total of more than £20,000, after the flimsy prosecution over the food safety offence allegations.

His conviction was later overturned in 2015, but by then Dr Monks had been ruined by the catastrophic effect of East Northamptonshire Council's (ENC) campaign against him. He lost his pubs, his house and suffered a heart attack in prison.

The case is just the third time in English legal history that a claimant has successfully sued for 'abuse of process'. One was in 1838 and the second, and last, was in 1861.

ENC's campaign against Dr Monks began, he said, after he asked a prominent local solicitor, Jenny Lawrence, to leave the Snooty Fox in 1998 following a dispute about a bottle of wine. Ms Lawrence later alleged she had suffered food poisoning at the Snooty Fox and made a complaint to the council, sparking its initial investigation.

Dr Monks was convicted in relation to the Snooty Fox in 2000, despite the presentation of thin and contradictory evidence against him.

The final decisions to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox and another prosecution at another pub, the Samuel Pepys, were made by the then chief executive of East Northamptonshire Council, Roger Heath.

Dr Monks alleged that Mr Heath was at the time involved in a sexual relationship with Ms Lawrence, the solicitor who had made the initial complaint to the council about food poisoning following the altercation at the Snooty Fox in 1998. The council did not deny this allegation in its defence.