Second enforcement notice served on illegal Gretton building site

Corby Council has again served an enforcement notice on a builder who has continued to work on a site in Station Road, Gretton, despite being ordered to stop.

An stop notice served by the authority last month told James Edgar, owner of Rutland-based Edren Homes, to cease work on the site after cracks started appearing in a neighbouring property.

The proposed scheme in Station Road, Gretton. NNL-190718-165235005

That notice, which said that the developer had failed to meet planning conditions before starting work, ran out on Tuesday (July 16) and Corby Council officers said that they would take further action because the builder had ignored the first notice.

Now officers have served a second breach notice on the site which says: “All work on site is considered unauthorised operational development.”

It goes on to say that all operational development must cease and that the land must be returned to the condition it was in prior to the unauthorised development taking place.

The builder has two months to comply with the notice, which officially comes into force on August 19, unless he launches a successful appeal.

Meanwhile, Corby Council have also refused an application from the developer to change the appearance of the homes on the site.

Back in April, Edren Homes asked the council to allow them to change the frontage of the houses from predominantly glass to masonry. The council this week refused that application although the houses are currently being marketed with the disallowed materials on Rightmove.