Residents in Kettering urged to fill out canvass form so they can vote

People living in the borough of Kettering are being urged to look out for their voter registration details in the post.

Those living in the Kettering Borough Council area will be receiving a form in the post asking them to check and update the information that appears on the electoral register for their address.

Residents who have not already responded to the so-called 'Household Enquiry Form' are being urged to complete the reminder form recently delivered to their property and to make sure they respond as soon as possible.

There are a number of ways people can respond including online, by post, freephone or text. Further details on these methods are printed on the form.

The form ensures that Kettering Borough Council can keep the electoral register up-to-date and identify any residents who are not registered so they can take part in elections and any referendums in the future.

Graham Soulsby, the electoral registration officer at the council said: “It’s important that residents respond as soon as possible so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Kettering Borough Council area.

"To make sure you are able to have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.”

The names of those who are not registered will not appear on the form. People who want to register can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote In any case, people will still need to respond to the form and send it back to the council.

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.

Residents with any queries about the form can phone the council on 01536 410 333 or email elecreg@kettering.gov.uk