Police object to Corby pizza place late-night licence plans

The owners of a popular Corby takeaway want to open a late-night cafe.

The council’s licensing committee will today (Friday, September 6) hear an application from Pizza Figaro’s in George Street for a first-floor cafe and balcony for customers to eat in and enjoy music until 12.30am on weeknights and Sundays and 3.30am on Fridays and Saturday.

The applicants Shayan Zarein Dolab and Hamid Baradar also want to serve alcohol to be consumed both upstairs and in the existing downstairs seating area.

But two local businesses and Northamptonshire Police have objected to the plan.

One business owner said that the street was already ‘full of street drinkers’ that cause anti-social problems.

The owner of Rocky Express said that he had concerns that there was no soundproofing between the first-floor and his business below. He said that he had concerns that there had been previous unlicensed sales of alcohol from the takeaway.

The police objection has not been included in documents released online ahead of tonight’s council meeting, but a statement from licensing officers says: “The representation from Northamptonshire Police initially explains.. that due to the location of this business, the operating schedule is insufficient to promote the licensing objectives and accordingly they object to the granting of this premises

licence.”

The meeting begins at 10am today at the Corby Cube.