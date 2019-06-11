Plans to turn Grendon church into a home

Grendon's Baptist Chapel is set to be granted new life as a four-bedroom home.

The redundant chapel on Main Road, Grendon, could receive planning permission at Wellingborough Council's planning meeting on Wednesday (June 12).

The building previously acquired planning permission for a change of use in August 2018 for a three-bedroom house. However, the planning permission had never been implemented, and the property has since been sold.

The new owner of the building, Leon Bush, is seeking to gain approval for his plans that will renovate the property into a four-bedroom home.

Council officers are recommending the plans receive approval subject to conditions that will ensure the character and appearance of the area is protected.

The planning committee report, which was written by officer Kate Skingley, says: "It is considered that the proposal that has been submitted remains acceptable and Northamptonshire County Council do not object.

"The proposed conversion will make a positive contribution to the village, and will provide a family dwelling that will ensure the continued vitality of the village."

The report says: "Details of any external facing materials must be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority."

Northamptonshire County Council's ecological advisor also requested any demolition must occur between September and February to ensure it does not affect the nesting season.

The application has been objected by the Grendon Parish Council due to their concerns regarding the parking for the property. The plans were also disapproved of by a neighbour, who suggested windows on the first floor could overlook their property.

The chapel, which was listed for £90,000, was most recently used as a pre-school after it failed to gather sustainable congregations after the deaths of a number of pastors in 2008.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7pm at Swanspool House, Doddington Road, Wellingborough.