People living in East Northants urged to have their say on latest local plan

East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) is asking residents for their views on the draft Local Plan Part 2.

The six-week consultation is now live and residents will be able to submit their feedback to ENC until Monday, December 17.

The district-wide site specific development plan will enable the council to guide the determination of planning applications and will support the strategic policies of the Local Plan Part 1.

The Local Plan Part 2 sets out the vision for the future of East Northamptonshire, building on the proposals as set out in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy 2011-31.

It seeks to add local value through its policies and support the growth of business opportunities across the district and ensure the district’s market towns remain thriving and competitive by encouraging town centre regeneration schemes to encourage future redevelopment opportunities.

The plan seeks to support rural communities to ensure they have the ability to meet local need and have opportunities to improve local connections, create local employment prospects and develop tourism opportunities.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Steven North, said: “The Local Plan Part 2 seeks to ensure that our towns are able to provide services that meet local demand while also supporting our rural communities.

“It aims to help them to develop by improving local connections and local employment opportunities.

“We value our resident’s feedback and I would encourage the community to have their say on the future of our district.”

To view the consultation documents, including an online response form, go to www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/localplan2