New Corby night shelter could be on the cards as council applies for funding

Corby Council is looking into setting up a night shelter after plans by a homeless charity fell through.

Some of the town’s rough sleepers have now headed back to live in tents in Corby woodland after Corby Nightlight’s winter shelter provision in the town’s disused police station ended last month.

The charity, which provided overnight accommodation and food to several dozen homeless people this winter, had planned to open a shelter this coming winter at a former gym in Cannock Road.

But it announced last month that it would no longer be moving forward with the plans in part because of concern about local residents objections. It also had not secured funding to do the necessary alterations.

Now the council, which has a statutory duty to help rough sleepers, says it has put in a funding bid and an option could be to set up a night shelter in the town.

A spokesman said: “The council is looking into a shelter and has put in a bid to an external agency for funding. We do not know as yet if this is successful. It would not be run by the council but most likely by another organisation.

“If the bid is successful, then it may go forward to be discussed at the One Corby Policy committee meeting in June.”

The authority was given £115,000 from central government to help in efforts to get homeless people off the streets. At the June meeting the council will discuss the ways the money can be best spent.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing and neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “This is welcome news and we now look forward to using this funding in the most effective way we can. Corby Council has regular engagement with rough sleepers and thanks to the successful bid we can now look at finding ways in which we can help these people to the best of our ability.”

New charity Corby Rise is now providing hot lunchtime meals Monday to Friday at West Glebe Pavillion for the town’s rough sleepers.