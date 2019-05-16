Kettering's new mayor appointed

Kettering has a new mayor and she will be making it her mission to visit as much of the borough as possible.

Keli Watts was given the honour of Kettering’s first citizen at the official mayor-making ceremony held at Kettering Council Chamber last night (May 15).

The long-serving councillor says it is her aspiration to visit organisations as far and wide as she can during the year ahead.

She said: “Sometimes we can be quite Kettering-centric, but there are 23 villages in the area and other towns.

“So I want to get out to as many of these places as possible and would encourage people to use the mayoralty and get in touch.”

Her nominated charity will be the British Heart Foundation, which has helped her 19-month-old granddaughter Aubrey who has a congenital heart condition.

The mayor said: “Aubrey has needed lots and lots of medical attention and I wanted to do something to support the incredible work that the charity does for lots of people.”

To raise funds, her office will be organising a number of events including a jazz night at the town’s art gallery in July.

This is the second time as mayor for the mother of two. The councillor, who has represented the William Knibb ward since 2007, first donned the mayoral chains back in 2012.

People can keep up to date with the mayor’s activities on Facebook and via twitter.

To invite the mayor to your event contact the mayor’s secretary on 01536 410333.