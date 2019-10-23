Kettering flats set for £1.6m revamp

Kettering Council is modernising a block of old-fashioned flats in Hampden Crescent to create seven additional homes.

The 1920s building in Hampden Crescent, which will be named Hamilton House, is set to be converted from 11 three-bedroom flats into 18 one and two-bedroom flats in a partnership with housing regeneration specialist Lovell.

This is what the block will look like

Lovell previously refurbished Montrose House, also in Hampden Crescent, which went nearly half a million over budget, costing £2.3m when the original budget was £1.9m.

Lovell is part of Morgan Sindall Group plc, a construction and regeneration group with a revenue of £2.8 billion.

Regional refurbishment director at Lovell, Carl Yale said: "We're all delighted that following the success of the previously completed scheme, Montrose House, Kettering Council has chosen Lovell to carry out this far-reaching refurbishment project at Hamilton House."

Montrose House, a development of 18 flats, opened in August 2018.

Work on the new site also includes plans for 18 flats and is set to be completed by Summer 2020.

Lovell said the work will feature comprehensive internal and external improvements, including an extension for disability-accessible ground floor flats.

There will also be external wall insulation, new uPVC windows, roof repairs, solar PV panels and a resurfaced car park.

The two shops on the ground floor will remain open during the works and Lovell have a specialist liaison team to communicate with the local community to ensure there is minimal disruption.

Carl Yale added: "Our team takes huge pride in helping provide local people with the homes they need, and we look forward to using our regeneration expertise to create homes which are modern, warmer and more energy-efficient."