Irthlingborough candidate will oppose inappropriate housing development

A candidate in the running to represent Irthlingborough in this month’s (August) by-election says one of her chief aims would be stopping the town being swamped by inappropriate housing developments.

Caroline Cross, who is a serving town councillor, is now hoping to win the by-election for the Irthlingborogh Waterloo Ward and take a place on East Northmaptonshire Council.

Caroline Cross (second left) campaigning for the Rushden Lakes development in 2012.

If she wins, she will be the second Labour councillor on the heavily Conservative authority.

She said: “One of my chief aims as a district councillor would be to stop the town from being swamped by inappropriate housing developments. Our green spaces are not brownfield sites for building on.

“I would also strongly object to any further fast food outlets in the town. We have enough of those. I instigated the idea of planting a community orchard. It will happen. This is one takeaway we can all be in favour of. I would also wish to get to the bottom of the vacant High Street premises and encourage new industry into the town.

“As a town councillor for Irthlingborough for the past seven years, I have worked hard for the town where my grandparents and mother were born. My family contributed to community life here. I have followed their example and made a difference to this town.

“I would relish the opportunity to deliver further for the inhabitants of Irthlingborough. I talk to people in the street every day and listen to their concerns.

“Irthlingborough is a great town, overflowing with community spirit. While it is imperative that its unique character be retained, I believe that there is massive potential for a new and glorious chapter.

I would work towards delivering what the town really wants rather than accepting what others say it can have. I want to put Irthlingborough on the map in bold. It deserves to stand out.”

The by election, which has been called after Labour’ Marika Hilson stood down, is being held on Thursday, August 8.

Lee Wilkes is standing for the Conservative Party.