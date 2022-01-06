How council's 'abusive campaign' left pub boss in cell next to Ian Huntley

Geoff, pictured in 1997

A pub boss who has been awarded a seven-figure sum in damages spent time in a prison cell next to Ian Huntley because of a council's 'abusive campaign' against him.

Geoff Monks, 67, has settled with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) for a fee believed to be £4m after bringing High Court civil action against the now-defunct East Northamptonshire Council (ENC).

He was wrongly prosecuted by ENC over alleged food safety offences after an incident at his Lowick pub - the Snooty Fox - in 1998 and the conviction was finally overturned in 2015.

Killer Ian Huntley.

But when he was first convicted he was ordered to pay a total of more than £20,000 by magistrates.

Unable to pay after losing everything, including his home and pubs, he spent two months in HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes in 2003.

At the category A prison he was placed in an adjacent cell to the Soham murderer Ian Huntley, who was at the time awaiting trial.

Huntley had killed 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in a case which sent shockwaves around the nation.

He lured the schoolgirls to his home before murdering them and dumping their bodies in a ditch near RAF Lakenheath. He was later jailed for life.

Yards away at HMP Woodhill was Dr Monks, whose only crime was offending a solicitor who he alleged was connected to ENC's chief executive.

The solicitor, Jenny Lawrence, had been asked to leave the Snooty Fox by Dr Monks after a row about a bottle of wine.

Ms Lawrence later alleged she had suffered food poisoning at the pub and made a complaint to the council, sparking its initial investigation into a non-existent piece of mouldy ham.

The final decisions to prosecute Dr Monks in relation to the Snooty Fox and another of his pubs, the Samuel Pepys, were made by the then chief executive of East Northamptonshire Council, Roger Heath.

Dr Monks alleged that Mr Heath was at the time involved in a sexual relationship with Ms Lawrence. The council did not deny this allegation in its defence.

Dr Monks suffered a heart attack while in prison and has experienced serious health issues ever since.

He's now been awarded a seven-figure sum after just the third successful claim for 'abuse of process' in English legal history.

Geraint Thomas, partner and head of the disputes team at Laytons ETL Global which represented Dr Monks, said: “This settlement finally provides full vindication for our client more than 20 years after East Northamptonshire Council began its abusive campaign against him. The impact on his health, finances and wellbeing has been nothing short of devastating, but I hope that today’s settlement will enable him at least to begin to rebuild his life.

“Dr Monks would like to thank everybody who has supported him over the years and helped him to achieve this vindication, including Private Eye magazine, Roger Cook of The Cook Report, Lisa Ackerley, Carol Beardmore, Peter Chaplin, Paul Coles, Peter Efford, Prof Steve King, Richard North and Graham Smith. He would also like to thank his friends Sid, Kev and Garry, and so many kind and concerned supporters over the years who are too numerous to name individually.”