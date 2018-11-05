Have your say on services provided by East Northants Council

People can now give their views on how they think East Northants Council is performing via the annual council survey.

It’s a chance for residents to give their feedback on public services in the district and where they feel improvements could be made.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, said: “With further reductions in external funding predicted for the next few years, views from across the district will help to shape services and how money is spent so we urge residents to take part in the survey so all views can be considered.”

The short survey is available until December 16 on the council’s website at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/residentssurvey.

Paper copies are also available at the council offices or on request by calling 01832 742265.