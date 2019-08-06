Have your say on planning policies for Corby

A planning document which will have an influence on housing and green spaces in Corby has been put for a final public consultation.

People are being asked to comment on part two of Corby's Local Plan, which was put out for a final six-week public consultation yesterday (Monday).

Corby Borough Council needs to seek people's opinions on the plan before submitting it to the Government for examination.

This document follows on from and supports another important planning document, part one of the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy.

The council’s publication draft is the result of extensive studies and consultation already carried out with residents, landowners, developers and statutory bodies, such as government agencies.

Part two of the Local Plan includes a housing site schedule, which lists housing supply targets for different areas up to the year 2031. It lists a total of 8,401 homes, on top of 3,643 past completions of properties up to April of this year.

The plans also cover green areas for the borough, such as sites of Specific Scientific Interest, nature reserves, pocket parks, green spaces, regionally important geological sites, ancient woodlands, wildlife sites, potential wildlife sites and biodiversity priority habitats.

Potential wildlife sites listed include land near by Rockingham Speedway, Great Oakley parkland, Stanion Lane plantation, East Carlton Country Park, Weldon Old Workings, land near Occupation Road in Corby and areas near Middleton and Hempwell quarry.

A sustainability appraisal and a habitats assessment are also included in the consultation documents.

Comments made during the six-week consultation, which closes at 5pm on September 16, will go direct to the Government to be considered by a planning inspector at a public examination.

The inspector will be required to consider whether the Local Plan has been prepared in accordance with the relevant regulations and is sound.

All consultation documents and the evidence for part two of the Local Plan are available to view on the council’s website at consult.corby.gov.uk.

Hard copies can also be found at the Corby Cube, in George Street, and at libraries in the borough.

In addition, the council will be holding a series of drop-in events where planning officers will be on hand to discuss the documents and provide advice on how to reply to the consultation.

These are being held as follows:

· This Saturday at Corby Cube's reception area, from 11am-3pm

· Next Wednesday, August 14, at Oakley Vale Community Centre, from 1pm-5pm

· Next Friday, August 16, at Gretton Village Hall, from 3pm-8pm

· Monday, August 19, at Corby Cube's reception area, from 1pm-5pm

· Tuesday, August 20, at Weldon Village Hall, from 3pm-8pm

· And Thursday, August 22, at Cottingham & Middleton Village Hall annex, from 3pm-8pm

People with any queries about the plan can contact the council's Local Plan team by phoning 01536 464 158 or emailing localplans.consultation@corby.gov.uk