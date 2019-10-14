Green Party announces Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby candidates for anticipated General Election

The Green Party has announced their prospective parliamentary candidates for seats across Northamptonshire amid speculation of another General Election.

Among the candidates for the seven constituencies are the three prospective Green MPs for Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough.

Marion Turner-Hawes is standing for the Green Party in Wellingborough

Standing for Kettering is Jamie Wildman, who stood in Daventry in 2017.

Jamie is working towards a PhD in environmental science at the University of Northampton and has worked to re-introduce the Chequered Skipper butterfly to Rockingham Forest.

He also works with Keep Kettering Tidy and Extinction Rebellion Kettering.

Jamie said: “As a Green MP I would push for the improvement of bus networks to improve mobility of elderly and disabled constituents and offer green alternatives to private transport in order to reduce congestion and improve air quality”.

Jamie Wildman is standing in Kettering for the Green Party

The Green Party candidate for Wellingborough is Marion Turner-Hawes, who ran for the seat in 2015.

Marion has been nominated for a national volunteer policing award, The Lord Ferrers Award, for her work in tidying Wellingborough.

She has spearheaded the crime and community action group Castle Fields Streetwatch.

Marion is a former chief officer in a disabled person-led business and said: “I am determined to offer a real opportunity to the people of Wellingborough, Rushden and surrounding areas to reverse years of austerity and help us take the lead in creating truly sustainable and thriving communities, as a positive response to the Brexit and climate chaos we are facing”.

Corby's Green candidate is James Crowder.

A spokesman for the Green Party was unable to provide a statement or photo for Mr Crowder.

The spokesman said all candidates were chosen through a thorough selection process.

The Green Party said: "The climate emergency can no longer be ignored, and the Green Party with their long history of environmental campaigning feel they are best placed to take climate action."