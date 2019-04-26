Government in talks with Northamptonshire county council about an independent children's trust

Northamptonshire children’s services could be turned into a trust on the Government’s say-so.

Officials from the Department for Education visited Northamptonshire County Council and met its commissioners and cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Fiona Baker on Wednesday (April 25) to talk about a possible move towards setting up an independent trust.

The service is being overseen by children’s commissioner Malcolm Newsam in the wake of a damning Ofsted report which found that more than 250 children did not have an allocated social worker and that the safeguarding hub was not performing properly.

After assessing the authority the children’s commissioner sent a report back to the Government and it is understood that in it he has recommended that a children’s trust is set up. It is yet to be made public.

At Wednesday’s scrutiny meeting at One Angel Square in Northampton, Cllr Baker told councillors: “We have just had a visit from the DfE which I was not aware of. We are ploughing ahead with conversations on trusts.”

New director of children’s services Sally Hodges also told the scrutiny committee that the council was awaiting the minister’s decision about the trust and how it functions cannot be decided upon until the fate of the unitaries was decided.

If a trust is set up it may have an impact on the timeline for the two new unitaries proposed for the west and north of the county. The county is still waiting to hear from secretary of state for local government James Brokenshire whether the unitaries will go ahead.

Many councillors are now saying the anticipated April 2020 date for setting up the new councils looks unlikely as there is too much reorganisation to do within such a short period of time.

Children’s trusts are independent not-for-profit private companies. In recent years the Government has ordered some failing children’s services such as Slough and Doncaster to become trusts.

Northamptonshire County Council had planned to set up its own children’s trust voluntarily but had put the idea on hold last June because of the uncertainty over the local government reorganisation.