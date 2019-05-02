Every pothole payout in Wellingborough

The number of pothole payouts increased seven-fold year on year.

Here’s every successful compensation claim for damage caused by roads in Wellingborough, according to information held by Northamptonshire County Council:

Incident date, location and amount paid out:

26/3/18 21:00 Denington Road - £121.94

1/4/18 12:45 Wollaston Road - £55.88

3/4/18 20:15 Welford Avenue Irthlingborough - £75.60

6/4/18 18:00 Finedon Road - £258.00

7/4/18 10:20 Irthlingborough Road - £58.00

7/4/18 20:30 Finedon Road - £496.01

12/4/18 3:00 Hardwick Road Wellingborough - £95.00

18/4/18 8:20 Hardwick Road - £98.50

20/4/18 12:00 Mears Ashby Road - £88.80

29/4/18 0:00 Unnamed road Hardwick A43 near Garden Centre £224.99

30/4/18 17:20 Rutherford Drive - £125.00

22/5/18 16:45 Road from Farndish to Irchester - £80.00

4/6/18 10:30 Allens Hill, Bozeat - £321.60

12/6/18 17:30 Irthlingborough Road Finedon - £80.00

26/6/18 9:35 Church Street Wellingborough - £25.00

5/7/18 0:00 Road from Great Harrowden to Sywell - £89.00

16/8/18 0:00 Irthlingborough Road - £740.79

2/10/18 0:00 Great Park Street - £85.00