Every pothole payout in Wellingborough

The number of pothole payouts increased seven-fold year on year.
Here’s every successful compensation claim for damage caused by roads in Wellingborough, according to information held by Northamptonshire County Council:
Incident date, location and amount paid out:
26/3/18 21:00 Denington Road - £121.94
1/4/18 12:45 Wollaston Road - £55.88
3/4/18 20:15 Welford Avenue Irthlingborough - £75.60
6/4/18 18:00 Finedon Road - £258.00
7/4/18 10:20 Irthlingborough Road - £58.00
7/4/18 20:30 Finedon Road - £496.01
12/4/18 3:00 Hardwick Road Wellingborough - £95.00
18/4/18 8:20 Hardwick Road - £98.50
20/4/18 12:00 Mears Ashby Road - £88.80
29/4/18 0:00 Unnamed road Hardwick A43 near Garden Centre £224.99
30/4/18 17:20 Rutherford Drive - £125.00
22/5/18 16:45 Road from Farndish to Irchester - £80.00
4/6/18 10:30 Allens Hill, Bozeat - £321.60
12/6/18 17:30 Irthlingborough Road Finedon - £80.00
26/6/18 9:35 Church Street Wellingborough - £25.00
5/7/18 0:00 Road from Great Harrowden to Sywell - £89.00
16/8/18 0:00 Irthlingborough Road - £740.79
2/10/18 0:00 Great Park Street - £85.00