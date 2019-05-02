Every pothole payout in East Northants

The number of pothole payouts increased seven-fold year on year.
Here’s every successful compensation claim for damage caused by roads in East Northants, according to information held by Northamptonshire County Council:
Incident date, location and amount paid out:
31/3/18 9:45 Northampton Road Rushden - £57.38
31/3/18 12:30 Ashton Road Polebrook - £67.99
6/4/18 8:25 Station Road Oundle - £100.00
6/4/18 21:15 Station Road Oundle - £130.00
7/4/18 10:50 Station Road Oundle - £539.73
7/4/18 21:15 Lowick Road Aldwincle - £1,579.83
10/4/18 20:00 Station Road Oundle - £146.00
11/4/18 0:00 Station Road Oundle - £60.00
11/4/18 17:30 A427 near to Oundle bridge - £421.93
12/4/18 20:30 Station Road Oundle - £235.00
14/4/18 10:40 Station Road Oundle - £216.00
15/4/18 15:50 A427 Station Rd Oundle, between Bridge and Oundle Wharf - £60.00
15/4/18 20:30 A6 Bedford Road - £110.00
16/4/18 22:00 Irthlingborough Road - £260.00
17/4/18 16:50 A6 Bedford Road - £199.00
17/4/18 18:00 A6 Bedford Road - £325.40
18/4/18 21:10 A6 Bedford Road - £168.00
19/4/18 15:30 A6 Rushden near junction with Wymington Lane - £228.07
5/5/18 16:30 B571 Irthlingborough Road - £210.00
19/5/18 0:00 Higham High Street - £285.00
10/6/18 13:05 A6 Higham Ferrers bypass - £475.00
13/7/18 20:20 Irthlingborough Road - £121.30
11/9/18 18:00 Oakleas Rise in Thrapston - £101.00
24/9/18 17:00 The Mere Raunds - £49.50