Every pothole payout in East Northants

The number of pothole payouts increased seven-fold year on year.

Here’s every successful compensation claim for damage caused by roads in East Northants, according to information held by Northamptonshire County Council:

Incident date, location and amount paid out:

31/3/18 9:45 Northampton Road Rushden - £57.38

31/3/18 12:30 Ashton Road Polebrook - £67.99

6/4/18 8:25 Station Road Oundle - £100.00

6/4/18 21:15 Station Road Oundle - £130.00

7/4/18 10:50 Station Road Oundle - £539.73

7/4/18 21:15 Lowick Road Aldwincle - £1,579.83

10/4/18 20:00 Station Road Oundle - £146.00

11/4/18 0:00 Station Road Oundle - £60.00

11/4/18 17:30 A427 near to Oundle bridge - £421.93

12/4/18 20:30 Station Road Oundle - £235.00

14/4/18 10:40 Station Road Oundle - £216.00

15/4/18 15:50 A427 Station Rd Oundle, between Bridge and Oundle Wharf - £60.00

15/4/18 20:30 A6 Bedford Road - £110.00

16/4/18 22:00 Irthlingborough Road - £260.00

17/4/18 16:50 A6 Bedford Road - £199.00

17/4/18 18:00 A6 Bedford Road - £325.40

18/4/18 21:10 A6 Bedford Road - £168.00

19/4/18 15:30 A6 Rushden near junction with Wymington Lane - £228.07

5/5/18 16:30 B571 Irthlingborough Road - £210.00

19/5/18 0:00 Higham High Street - £285.00

10/6/18 13:05 A6 Higham Ferrers bypass - £475.00

13/7/18 20:20 Irthlingborough Road - £121.30

11/9/18 18:00 Oakleas Rise in Thrapston - £101.00

24/9/18 17:00 The Mere Raunds - £49.50