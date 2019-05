Every pothole payout in Corby

The number of pothole payouts increased seven-fold year on year.

Here’s every successful compensation claim for damage caused by Corby roads, according to information held by Northamptonshire County Council:

Incident date, location and amount paid out:

30/3/18 12:30 A43 Stanion - £535.00

3/4/18 16:30 Occupation Road opposite The Church of Scotland - £81.00

5/4/18 9:00 A6086 Lloyds Road - £756.25

11/4/18 6:35 Stamford Road Weldon - £250.00

12/4/18 21:40 A43 Stamford Road - £100.32

16/4/18 14:10 Thoroughsale Road Corby - £87.00

19/4/18 14:30 Shakespeare Way Corby - £102.00

24/4/18 8:50 Towerhill Road - £155.20

7/5/18 22:15 Geddington Road Corby - £65.00

8/5/18 16:40 Oakley Road - £99.60

31/7/18 18:15 Rockingham Road Corby - £405.00

7/8/18 11:20 A6116 Phoenix Parkway Corby - £116.00

6/10/18 0:00 Gainsborough Road Corby - £60.48