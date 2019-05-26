European elections: North Northamptonshire's results

How north Northamptonshire residents voted in the EU elections will be revealed tonight.

Local authorities across the East Midlands have been counting ballots this afternoon (Sunday) with all 40 of the region's results being announced at Kettering Conference Centre from 10pm onwards.

The overall result for the East Midlands is expected at about 11.30pm, depending on turnout. Five MEPs will be declared.

The individual results for Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough, and the East Midlands result, will be posted here as soon as they have been declared.

