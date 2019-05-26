European elections: How Wellingborough voted

It's three from three for The Brexit Party in the north of the county after a resounding victory in Wellingborough.
The party, led by Nigel Farage, received 7,901 votes with the Liberal Democrats coming second.
The Conservatives came fourth behind Labour in third.
The Brexit Party has already topped the polls in Corby and Kettering with just East Northamptonshire left to declare from the north of the county.
Results:
Change UK - The Independent Group: 721 votes
Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,536 votes
Green Party: 1,994 votes
Independent Network: 114 votes
Labour Party: 2,561 votes
Liberal Democrats: 3,065 votes
The Brexit Party: 7,901 votes
UKIP: 1,036 votes
Simon Louis Rood - Independent: 69 votes
Turnout was 38.16 per cent with 150 rejected ballots.