European elections: How Wellingborough voted

It's three from three for The Brexit Party in the north of the county after a resounding victory in Wellingborough.

The party, led by Nigel Farage, received 7,901 votes with the Liberal Democrats coming second.

The Conservatives came fourth behind Labour in third.

The Brexit Party has already topped the polls in Corby and Kettering with just East Northamptonshire left to declare from the north of the county.

Results:

Change UK - The Independent Group: 721 votes

Conservative and Unionist Party: 2,536 votes

Green Party: 1,994 votes

Independent Network: 114 votes

Labour Party: 2,561 votes

Liberal Democrats: 3,065 votes

The Brexit Party: 7,901 votes

UKIP: 1,036 votes

Simon Louis Rood - Independent: 69 votes

Turnout was 38.16 per cent with 150 rejected ballots.