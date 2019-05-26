European elections: How Kettering voted

It was a landslide victory for The Brexit Party in Kettering tonight.

The party, which also claimed an overwhelming victory in Corby, received twice as many votes as their nearest rivals with 10,987.

The Liberal Democrats came second with the Conservatives third. Labour came fifth.

Results:

Change UK - The Independent Group: 961 votes

Conservative and Unionist Party: 3,228 votes

Green Party: 2,787 votes

Independent Network: 130 votes

Labour Party: 2,769 votes

Liberal Democrats: 4,473 votes

The Brexit Party: 10,987 votes

UKIP: 1,302 votes

Simon Louis Rood - Independent: 124 votes

Turnout was 37.5 per cent with 165 rejected ballots.