European elections: How Kettering voted

It was a landslide victory for The Brexit Party in Kettering tonight.
The party, which also claimed an overwhelming victory in Corby, received twice as many votes as their nearest rivals with 10,987.
The Liberal Democrats came second with the Conservatives third. Labour came fifth.
Results:
Change UK - The Independent Group: 961 votes
Conservative and Unionist Party: 3,228 votes
Green Party: 2,787 votes
Independent Network: 130 votes
Labour Party: 2,769 votes
Liberal Democrats: 4,473 votes
The Brexit Party: 10,987 votes
UKIP: 1,302 votes
Simon Louis Rood - Independent: 124 votes
Turnout was 37.5 per cent with 165 rejected ballots.