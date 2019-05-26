European elections: How East Northamptonshire voted

The Brexit Party made it a clean sweep across the north of the county after claiming the most votes in East Northamptonshire.
The party aiming solely to get the UK out of the EU claimed 10,958 votes, twice the Liberal Democrats' tally in second.
Labour came fifth, behind the Conservatives and Greens.
Earlier tonight (Sunday) The Brexit Party claimed landslide wins in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.
The total result for the East Midlands will be announced later.
Results:
Change UK - The Independent Group: 881 votes
Conservative and Unionist Party: 3,510 votes
Green Party: 2,624 votes
Independent Network: 98 votes
Labour Party: 1,784 votes
Liberal Democrats: 5,328 votes
The Brexit Party: 10,958 votes
UKIP: 1,235 votes
Simon Louis Rood - Independent: 106 votes
Turnout was 38.63 per cent with 179 rejected ballots.