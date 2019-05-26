European elections: How Corby voted

Votes are being declared at Kettering Conference Centre
Votes are being declared at Kettering Conference Centre

The Brexit Party topped the polls in Corby with 40 per cent of the vote.

The newly-formed party, led by Nigel Farage, amassed 6,299 votes.

Labour trailed more than 2,000 votes behind in second with 3,620 votes with the Conservatives coming fifth.

Results:

Change UK - The Independent Group: 594 votes

Conservative and Unionist Party: 1,147 votes

Green Party: 1,196 votes

Independent Network: 72 votes

Labour Party: 3,620 votes

Liberal Democrats: 1,829 votes

The Brexit Party: 6,299 votes

UKIP: 836 votes

Simon Louis Rood Independent: 70 votes

Turnout was 35 per cent with 81 rejected ballots.