European elections: How Corby voted

The Brexit Party topped the polls in Corby with 40 per cent of the vote.

The newly-formed party, led by Nigel Farage, amassed 6,299 votes.

Labour trailed more than 2,000 votes behind in second with 3,620 votes with the Conservatives coming fifth.

Results:

Change UK - The Independent Group: 594 votes

Conservative and Unionist Party: 1,147 votes

Green Party: 1,196 votes

Independent Network: 72 votes

Labour Party: 3,620 votes

Liberal Democrats: 1,829 votes

The Brexit Party: 6,299 votes

UKIP: 836 votes

Simon Louis Rood Independent: 70 votes

Turnout was 35 per cent with 81 rejected ballots.