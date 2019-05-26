European elections: How Corby voted

The Brexit Party topped the polls in Corby with 40 per cent of the vote.
The newly-formed party, led by Nigel Farage, amassed 6,299 votes.
Labour trailed more than 2,000 votes behind in second with 3,620 votes with the Conservatives coming fifth.
Results:
Change UK - The Independent Group: 594 votes
Conservative and Unionist Party: 1,147 votes
Green Party: 1,196 votes
Independent Network: 72 votes
Labour Party: 3,620 votes
Liberal Democrats: 1,829 votes
The Brexit Party: 6,299 votes
UKIP: 836 votes
Simon Louis Rood Independent: 70 votes
Turnout was 35 per cent with 81 rejected ballots.