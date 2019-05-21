East Northants Council leader re-elected

Cllr Steven North has been re-elected as leader of East Northamptonshire Council.

The Conservative, who represents Rushden Sartoris, was unopposed at the council’s 47th annual meeting on May 16.

Cllr David Jenney was elected as deputy leader.

Cllr North said: “It’s a great privilege to carry on leading this council.

“There are big challenges ahead, but great opportunities if we face them in the right way and I look forward to working with my colleagues and a dedicated team of officers to continue improving local services for local people.”

The council will soon cease to exist after Secretary of State James Brokenshire confirmed two new unitary authorities for the county will come into force in April 2021.

The East Northamptonshire district will merge with Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough to create a north Northamptonshire council.

Cllr North said: “The biggest change we face is the creation of two unitary authorities in the county, of which we will play a key role, alongside our neighbouring councils.

“Vesting day has now been set as April 1, 2021, so we have more time to prepare for setting up a successful north Northants authority as well as giving East Northants Council another year to continue delivering excellent services to our residents and businesses.”

Cllr North added that they have much to look forward to with legacy projects including a completed local plan, enterprise centre in Raunds, Tresham Garden Village, further stretches of the Greenway Route and more.