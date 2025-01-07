New alcohol licence for Corby rugby club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby sports club has asked North Northants Council (NNC) to grant it permission to sell alcohol and host live entertainment after its re-opening as a private events venue.

The Corby Rugby and Cricket Club, in Rockingham Road, first opened in 1958 but was forced to close in late 2022 due to difficulties recruiting players and fielding a team.

Owners Prospect Brigstock Limited say they hope to restore their licensing permissions and carry on using the business as an events venue after the club’s original licence lapsed.

A spokesman said that most of the club’s pitches are currently non-playable due to environmental problems turning the grounds into a ‘floodplain’.

The Corby Rugby Club, in Rockingham Road, announced its closure at the end of 2022. Credit: Google

The new licence application requests that the venue can sell alcohol on the premises between 7am and 2.30am on any day, which also matches the venue’s requested opening hours.

The rugby club has also asked for permission to host licensable entertainment including dance performances, films, live music, plays and recorded music between the hours of 10am and 2.30am.

Documents specify that activities would be able to take place both indoors and outdoors, but added that all entertainment outside of the building will cease at midnight.

It confirmed that neighbouring residential, commercial and industrial premises within a quarter-mile radius of the premises will be notified of forthcoming music events 14 days in advance.

Just one objection from the live-in managers of the nearby Corby Tennis Centre has been submitted alongside the licensing request, asking the council to refuse permission for the late-night events.

It read: “We had enormous issues with the noise coming from the venue until the early hours of the morning. It was impossible to go to sleep while an event was taking place. It was with massive relief when they stopped having late night/morning events.

“We also had the issue of the public being drunk and disorderly when leaving the premises. Often, they walk along Jimmy Kane Way, and across the playing field to get to their destination, so passing the front of the tennis centre. They were often very loud, urinating in our car park, fighting etc, so also being a public nuisance.

“I sincerely hope you will not put our physical and mental health at risk by allowing this license to be granted.”

Prospect Brigstock Limited has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the rugby club venue would offer private parties and events around once a month.

They added: “It’s all geared up to be an events venue, it’s not high volume end of the night noise. It’s just to make sure there’s amenities for people.”

NNC’s licensing committee is set to make a decision on the application at its next committee meeting next Monday, January 13.