Corby West will provide high quality homes says development consortium

The consortium behind the Corby West development says the housing and public realm will be of the highest quality and if given the go-ahead facilities will be provided as early as possible.

Corby’s planning committee will make a decision tonight on the 4,500-home development off the A6003 on arable land near the town’s iconic water towers.

Map of the development.

The scheme is the biggest to come before the authority in the past decade and will take 20 years to build out.

It has been delayed in coming to planning because of protracted road improvement negotiations, but this summer the Highways Agency and Northamptonshire Highways agreed to remove their objections if a substantial number of road improvements are made in the Corby area and running up to the A14 in Kettering.

The consortium is made up of local landowners Great Oakley Farms Ltd and Rockingham Castle Estate alongside national developers Barratt Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

Strategic partnership at Taylor Wimpey Gary Tucker said: “We are setting our design aspirations in terms of the quality of the development, not just in terms of housing, but the public open space. It wil take a place shaping approach, in that everything is provided up front and as soon as possible.”

The first houses will be built from the Danesholme end of the site and there could also be building at the same time from the water tower entrance. The developer has said that a woodland area will be opened up to the residents in time for the first homes being moved into.

As little as 225 affordable homes could be provided on the site, after the consortium instructed a viability assessment, saying the scheme was not viable if it included the 900 affordable homes required by Corby Council’s own policy. Corby Council’s officers have agreed and said a five to eight per cent provision is acceptable. This would mean about 12 affordable homes are built on the 220-acre site each year.

Gary Tucker said the local landowners will stay closely involved with the project throughout the lifetime of the scheme and will set up a community interest company for the public facilities. This will also include some of the employment space with profits possibly going into the company. Residents will be charged a levy for the community assets.

The link road that will join the A427 and the A6003 is due to be built by the time the 1,500th house is built.

Officers have recommended that the planning application is approved.