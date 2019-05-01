Corby West developers say scheme not viable unless affordable homes quota drops

Developers of a large new housing estate in Corby say the scheme is not financially viable unless the number of affordable homes is drastically reduced.

The local landowners and house builders behind the 4,400-home Corby West development want planning authority Corby Council to reduce the number of affordable homes in the scheme below the 880 originally proposed.

In a 60-page viability report submitted as part of the planning application, the developer says the risk and the multi-million-pound outlay to bring forward the greenfield scheme is not viable unless the affordable homes allocation is dropped from 20 per cent to a much lower figure.

Written by Whiteleaf Consulting, it says the 660-acre scheme with 880 affordable homes included is estimated to be worth £917m, with £532m spent on build costs, £35m on professional fees, £65m on land and £122m on infrastructure. The developers would make a £169m profit on the scheme.

With no affordable homes included the developer profit is estimated to be about £196m.

The viability report says: “In practical terms, the landowner margin must be sufficiently attractive to persuade them to bring the land forward for development rather than retain it in its existing use or, perhaps, transfer to an alternative use, where available, that may involve less expenditure and effort in establishing and implementing that change of use.”

The report says the developer is aware some affordable homes will have to be built.

It concludes: “The promoters of the proposed development do understand that the delivery of such a development with no affordable housing is difficult for the council to accept. As such they are prepared to enter into discussions with the council in order to ascertain a level of affordable homes provision that satisfies all parties and that will continue to ensure the scheme can come forward and be delivered.”

The site, which is valued between £65m and £70m, is owned by local landowners the de Capell Brooke family, who run Great Oakley Farms Ltd, and the Saunders Watson family who owns the Rockingham Castle estate. National builders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments will build the homes.

In response to the viability report Corby Council employed consultants White Land Strategies – paid for by the developer – to test the finance claims within it.

It said: “The applicant’s scheme as presented is considered unviable in relation to the policy compliant scheme due to the value versus costs issue. A 0% affordable housing scheme in this location would not be reasonable but the appraisal show that a maximum contribution of 8% affordable might be achievable if all the costs savings can be maintained.”

An eight per cent affordable allocation would equal 352 homes.

The planning application was due to come before the council a few months ago and now looks likely to be discussed later this summer. It is also understood that there are ongoing discussions with the highways authority Northamptonshire County Council about road alterations to accommodate the traffic from the scheme.

The development, which would have a new secondary school and neighbourhood centre paid for from £50m 106 payments, is a key part of the council’s plans to grow the size of the town.

A spokesman for Corby Council said: “Discussions on the affordable homes percentage, along with all other s106 matters, are ongoing. The final position will be reported to the planning committee for determination. A date for this is yet to be finalised.”

As a Labour-run authority Corby Council backs building new affordable homes. The authority has itself built 230 council homes over the past eight years.