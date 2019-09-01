Corby’s public protest against parliamentary prorogation plan

A demonstration in Corby on Tuesday has been set up to protest against Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to prorogue Parliament during the Brexit crescendo.

Led by the constituency’s Labour prospective parliamentary candidate Beth Miller, the demo will take place outside the Corby Cube on Tuesday (September 3) at 7.30pm.

Mr Pursglove and Ms Miller at the 2017 general election count.

It follows widespread protests across the country yesterday (Saturday, August 31) from people who are angry at the Prime Minister’s announcement that Parliament will face shutdown in the crucial weeks leading up to the October 31 Brexit date.

Some say this will allow him to push a no-deal Brexit through Parliament.

But those in Mr Johnson’s camp say prorogation is a normal part of the parliamentary calendar is is time to bring the current session of Parliament - the longest for 350 years - so new legislation can be brought forward.

In a letter to Brexiteer MP Tom Pursglove, urging him to reconsider his position on prorogation, remainer Ms Miller said: “I am writing to you on behalf of a number of constituents to express deep concern over the Prime Minister’s actions to close down Parliament and silence our elected representatives at such an important time. This sets a very worrying precedent for our parliamentary democracy.

”A ‘no deal’ Brexit, as opposed to a sensible Brexit deal, lacks parliamentary support and, I suspect, also lacks electoral support.

”Closing down Parliament because it may not agree with you is an action associated with a ‘banana republic’, not the law abiding and proud country this is.

”What I cannot accept and do not support is the concept of leaving at any cost, regardless of the damage it will do to our great country.

”A no deal Brexit would be disastrous for places like this one heavily reliant on manufacturing and distribution.

”Not one person in this constituency voted to be poorer and get by advocating for ‘no deal’ as you are, you are making that dire situation a very real possibility for thousands of families here.”

In reply, Mr Pursglove said: “Far from there being any great conspiracy, the reason behind this prorogation is that the current parliamentary session has been the longest for centuries and needs to be brought to a close, enabling the new Government to refresh its legislative programme and announce its ambitions for the forthcoming year.

“This conventional process is something routinely done when there is a change of Government and a normal procedure in our constitution, which culminates in the State Opening of Parliament, which includes the ‘Queen’s Speech’”

You can read a full outline of Mr Pursglove’s thoughts on prorogation here.