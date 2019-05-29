Corby's new mayor chooses Lakelands Hospice as his charity

Corby’s new mayor has made the Lakelands Day Care Hospice his charity of the year.

Councillor Ray Beeby is donning the mayoral chains for the second time after being installed as the town’s new mayor at Corby Council’s annual council meeting last night.

Taking over the honour from Councillor Mohammed Rahman the new mayor said: “I am delighted and honoured to be elected as Mayor for 2019/2020 and look forward to the many opportunities to work with the community it will bring.

As Mayor of Corby, I will also be raising money for a very worthwhile local charity, the Lakelands Hospice.

“Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

“They honour people’s right to dignity and respect during all stages of their illness by providing the quality of life of all hospice attendees and their families. I hope that all councillors will help support me wherever possible.

“To help me along my way throughout the year I nominate my wife Toni as my Mayoress and invest her with the chains.”

This is Councillor Beeby’s second time as mayor after he held the honour in 2005/6.

Councillor Anthony Dady is his deputy mayor.

Ten councillors, which is more than a third of the council, did not attend the annual meeting. The authority says the absences were for ‘various personal reasons’.

The councillors who did not attend were: Cllr Lawrence Ferguson, Cllr Anthony Dady, Cllr Elise Elliston, Cllr Lucy Goult, Cllr Bridget Watts, Cllr David Sims, Cllr Bob Rutt, Cllr John McGhee, Cllr Julie Riley and Cllr Colleen Cassidy.