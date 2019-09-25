Corby MP Tom Pursglove attacks decision to approve waste incinerator plans

Corby's MP has said he is "angry and very frustrated" by Northamptonshire County Council's decision to approve a waste incinerator yesterday.

In a post on his website, Tom Pursglove said: "I firmly believe this is the wrong decision on so many levels and that it flies in the face of local feeling."

An artists impression of the huge waste plant

The NCC's planning committee approved Corby limited's application to build a large waste-to-energy centre on the Willowbrook East industrial estate yesterday.

Mr Pursglove said the decision ignored grave concerns about the environment, heritage and local housing delivery which had been raised by many objections submitted by local residents, other local authorities and himself on behalf of constituents.

Corby council did not object and could make £900,000 in business rates from the plant.

Mr Pursglove added: "From my perspective, and that of many local residents and local councillors, there were enough planning grounds on which to throw these plans out, or at the very least, pause for thought and investigate further."

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has condemned the decision to approve the waste plant

However, several councillors had said they were unhappy with the scheme but their 'hands were tied' because it fits with local and national planning policy and will fill a gap in waste management.

Yesterday's approval means work can begin on the new incinerator, which will include two 75m high chimneys.

Mr Pursglove said: "Unfortunately, apart from a legal challenge of the decision, or an appeal on the basis of a procedural technicality, there is virtually nothing that can be done to reverse the outcome of last night's meeting.

"Not only is a legal challenge very difficult to mount, but it also requires significant financial outlay for concerned parties.

"This is all extremely disappointing and I feel let down - yet again - by the Development Control Committee of Northamptonshire County Council, as I know many of my constituents will too."

One Corby resident said at the meeting yesterday he has put his Priors Hall Park house up for sale because of the waste incinerator plans and spoke about the possible health impact of emissions from the plant.

Mr Pursglove said he hopes the move to a new unitary authority for North Northamptonshire will mean local views and feelings will be taken into account in future decisions.

Corby's MP finished his post by acknowledging his constituents and said: "I want to pay tribute to all those local residents who took the time to stand up and be counted on this and who have run a tireless and energetic campaign. In our part of the county, we got it right on this and urged NCC to listen and refuse these plans.

"Instead, they refused to listen and in so doing, ultimately let us down."