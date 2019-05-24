Corby MP praises Theresa May's commitment after she announces resignation date

Tom Pursglove, Member of Parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire, has given his verdict on Theresa May's announcement of her resignation date this lunchtime.

A tearful Prime Minister announced outside Downing Street this morning that she will leave her role on June 7 after failing to deliver Brexit.

Ardent Brexiteer Tom Pursglove had been due to visit Kingswood School in Corby this afternoon but was forced to cancel his visit and return to London after the news broke.

Speaking on social media, Mr Pursglove said that, despite their disagreements, Theresa May had a sense of duty.

He said: "I’ve disagreed with @theresa_may profoundly at times during this #Brexit process, but nobody could ever for a moment doubt her commitment to public service and her love of our great country. Politics is tough. Often unfair. Brutal. But her sense of duty will be remembered."

Wellingborough MP Peter Bone told ITV news that he wanted a Brexiteer in charge. He said: "It has to be a leaver. It has to be someone who isn't associated with this terrible Withdrawal Agreement so it can't be anyone in the Cabinet.

"So that brings me the conclusion that it has to be someone like Esther McVey, Dominic Raab, David Davis or Boris Johnson.

"And the only one of those who can walk in and seriously be Prime Minister is Boris Johnson because he's got stature, he knows all the world leaders... he can also take us onto the next General Election and win it."