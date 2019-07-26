Corby leader joins mass call for Boris Johnson to put £2bn into local government NOW

Corby Council’s leader has joined a mass call from Labour politicians for the new Prime Minister to end the cuts to local government.

Cllr Tom Beattie put his signature on the letter along with 100 other Labour leaders of local councils across England and Wales asking that Boris Johnson immediately invests £2bn in chidren’s services and adult social care – the two areas of biggest spend for local authorities.

Cllr Beattie and other labour leaders says a 2bn cash injection is needed immediately.

They also want him to reverse the changes to the council funding formula that they say have forced the biggest cuts on the most deprived areas, and pledge to use the spending review to restore council funding to 2010 levels over the next four years.

Corby leader Tom Beattie said: “This letter has my full support. Along with other Labour council leaders I am calling on the new Prime Minister to immediately invest £2bn into children’s services and £2bn into adult social care, as well as using the upcoming spending review to restore funding to local government to 2010 levels over the next four years.

“We are delivering a powerful message to the Prime Minister and Chancellor that councils simply cannot take any more cuts. Further cuts to local government by central government will mean that there will be devastating effects for children at risk, disabled adults, and vulnerable older people, as well as on community services up and down the country.”

The letter says that cuts introduced since 2010 mean that councils have now lost 60p in every pound previously given to local government.

Numerous councils across the country now say they are at breaking point following a reduction in funding since 2010.

Northamptonshire County Council – which is nationally prominent because of its financially failings last year – is now providing just statutory services with a large number of additional early prevention services now removed.

Wellingborough Council has also had to raid its reserves for the past few years to pay for everyday services and was recently warned by its internal auditor to urgently get its financial management in order.