Corby incinerator plan will now be heard next month

Councillors have officially postponed their discussion on the Shelton Road incinerator.

At last night’s Corby Council development control committee meeting, officers asked members to delay their decision on whether they would back the scheme.

They had been due to talk about an officer report that recommended the controversial plan for approval.

But after last-minute protestations from campaigners who said they hadn’t had enough time to prepare objections, the committee unanimously agreed to postpone their discussion to allow people to have their say.

The plan would see two 75m towers built to help burn 260,000 tonnes of waste from as far away from London destined for landfill.

Councillors have already had a private briefing from the developers of the scheme, Corby Limited, and have separately heard objections from protestors.

The application will now be heard in public on July 9, before going to the decision-makers Northamptonshire County Council who meet in August.

