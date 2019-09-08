Corby by-election to take place after death of councillor

The by-election date for Corby’s Beanfield ward has been announced.

The borough council seat is vacant following the sudden death of Cllr Mary Butcher in July.

Cllr Butcher had been a Beanfield councillor since 2007.

The election will be held on Thursday, October 10, after a notice of election was issued by Corby Council. The nomination period for potential candidates will close at 4pm on Friday, September 13. Further details are available from Corby Borough Council’s Elections Office on 01536 464012 or electoral.services@corby.gov.uk.

Any new applications to register to vote from residents of Beanfield Ward need to be received by September 24.

Existing electors will receive a poll card in due course. Existing electors who are not currently postal voters but wish to vote by post for the by election need to contact the elections office as soon as possible; the deadline for receipt of postal vote applications is 5pm on September 25.