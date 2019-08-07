Corby and Kettering’s shared refuse service is hitting targets

The first six months of a joint refuse venture have been hitting the right targets.

Corby and Kettering councils made a big move earlier this year when they ditched their previous arrangements and joined forces to try and improve the service and also make savings.

And despite a few early hiccups the new system is now cleaning up nicely. The joint service looks after refuse collection, street cleaning, fly tipping and grounds maintenance.

At a joint committee meeting yesterday (Aug 5th) a report showed that targets for recycling, street cleaning and ground maintenance were all being met.

Recent successes have included clearing out the Willowbrook waterway that runs through the town. The culverts had become jammed with litter (including a discarded shopping trolley) and had presented a high flood risk in the West Glebe area.

A layby off the A6 in Burton Latimer which had bcome heavily littered after being used by travellers has also been cleaned up.

The grounds maintenance teams have been out on a planting frenzy with new roadside planters popping up in Kettering and the area outside Corby Cube has been filled with blooms.

A number of neglected shrub beds have been pulled out and reseeded so they will return to grassed areas.

Currently Kettering and Corby’s refuse teams have different working arrangements with Corby staff working five days compared to the four worked by the Kettering staff.

Head of environmental services at Corby Council Iain Smith said the council would need to engage with union officials about the situation to discuss any changes to work patterns.

A new route system is also being mapped out and Corby Council has recently employed a permanent enforcement officer to crack down on fly tipping in the borough.

At the meeting Corby Council’s head of finance Adrian Sibley asked Mr Smith to send him invoices so he could assess whether the service is on budget.

Cllr Peter McEwan also asked the service to provide data broken down into for the two different councils so that councillors could see what progress was being made in relation to previous years.