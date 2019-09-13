Conservatives hold Finedon ward in Wellingborough council by-election

The people of Finedon have chosen a Conservative candidate as their representative on Wellingborough Borough Council.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Cllr Barbara Bailey in July who left the authority to move closer to her family.

Turnout for yesterday's election was 29 per cent with 1050 people turning up to vote.

The Conservative candidate, Andrew Weatherill, was elected with 547 votes. Independent Laurence Harper came in second place with 227 votes and the Green party candidate Marion Turner-Hawes gained 134 votes. Labour's Isobel Stevenson got 76 votes and 64 people voted for Liberal Democrat candidate Chris Nelson.