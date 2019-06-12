Chester Farm is open for tours this Saturday

Historical heritage site on Roman grounds is to be opened for one day only on Saturday.

Northamptonshire County Council will be giving public access to guided tours of Chester Farm on Saturday (June 15).

The tours will guide visitors around the Chester Farm landscape as well as the excavation of a former Roman cemetery.

The heritage site, which is yet to be completed, was bought by the county council back in 2004 and has received £12.7 million in funding from the council and the Heritage Lottery to date.

A team of excavators is currently on site and recently discovered the foundations of some Roman structures and a Roman Road.

Situated in Irchester off of the A45, the agricultural site is home to a 17th century farmhouse of national importance. It is built on the premises of a previous Roman Town, with human activity dating back to the middle stone age.

The aim is to turn the site into one of national importance. However, the opening of the venue has been much delayed and there is not as yet an official date when it will be ready to open.

There are four half hour tours running throughout the day, at: 9:30am, 11:15am, 1:30pm and 3:00pm. The venue is warning visitors warned to dress appropriately for the weather and to be prepared to walk on uneven grounds.

Tours cost £2.50 per head. Anyone who is wishing to attend must express an interest by emailing: chesterfarm@northamptonshire.gov.uk.