Calls for investigation into why homeless Corby families are being put up in 'badly run' accommodation in Wellingborough

Two Corby councillors have called on the council’s scrutiny committee to investigate where the authority is placing homeless households after receiving ‘worrying’ stories from affected families.

Cllr Mark Pengelly and Cllr John McGhee say they have been told young families with school aged children are being placed in badly run accommodation in Wellingborough.

They now want the matter looked into.

Cllr Pengelly said at last week's (Aug 13) One Corby Policy Committee meeting: “I am being told there is very little management and the places are not good.

“Some of the stories I am getting are worrying. Why can’t they be placed closer to home?

“We have got to look at what we do and where we put people who find themselves homeless for a short time.”

Cllr McGhee said: “We are better than a lot of other councils but we still have gaps. I do worry about sending young families to Wellingborough whose children go to school in the town.”

He said the un-named hotel in Wellingborough the council was using had to be looked into.

The council’s chief executive Norman Stronach said he did not have a response but would take the questions back to the council’s head of service.

Like most towns in the county, Corby has a homeless problem, with more and more families presenting themselves to the council after losing their private rental. Last year more than 500 approaches were made to the authority by people either homeless or at risk of losing their home.

The council has a duty to find temporary accommodation for the families but has little spare housing accommodation and at the start of this year had 1,483 households on its housing waiting list.

It has recently received £115,00 from central government which will pay for more staff to help people who have lost their home and has committed £130,00 towards converting a property it owns in Barnard Close into a new night shelter for rough sleepers. However, homeless charity Corby Nightlight has raised concerns about the safety of the location.