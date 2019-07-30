By-election in Irthlingborough after labour councillor stands down

Irthlingborough residents will be going to the polls next month to elect a new councillor after the serving local politician stood down.

Labour’s Marika Hilson has resigned as the ward councillor for Irthlingborough Waterloo ward for personal reasons.

Her departure leaves just one Labour councillor on East Northants Council – Cllr John Farrar who represents the Irthlingborough John Pyel ward – two independents and 36 Conservatives.

An election will take place on Thursday, August 8, with Labour candidate Caroline Cross and Conservative Lee Wilkes putting themselves forward for election.

Lee Wilkes is a Raunds town councillor and is deputy mayor for the town, and Caroline Cross is a member of Irthlingborough town council.