Beanfield elects Labour councillor

The Labour candidate has been elected to represent Beanfield ward on Corby Council.

Alison Dalziel won 818 of the votes in the ward left vacant by the death of prominent councillor Mary Butcher.

Ray Boyd representing the Conservatives won 497 votes and Liberal Democrat candidate Chris Stanbra gained 147 votes.

The Labour share of the vote was down 5.1 per cent and the Conservative vote went up by 17.4 per cent. UKIP did not field a candidate at this election - the swing away from them was -22.4 per cent.

Cllr Dalziel has pledged to campaign to get a No1 bus shelter reinstated in Corby town centre, to improve the play equipment in the Glastonbury Road play area, to camaign for road improvements following the approval of the West Corby development and to tackle motorcycle nuisance on Beanfield Avenue.